Woman, 80, in critical collision after two-vehicle crash in Quebec City


Quebec City police (SPVQ). (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life after her vehicle collided with another vehicle Monday in Quebec City.

The collision occurred around 12:35 p.m. on Pierre-Bertrand Boulevard at the intersection of Grand-Pic Street in Quebec City.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved suffered serious injuries. When first responders arrived on the scene, she was unconscious.

Firefighters performed reanimation maneuvers until the ambulance arrived.

In the afternoon, her condition was still considered unstable, said Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ) spokesperson David Poitras.

#Ciculation | La circulation est fermée sur le boul. Pierre-Bertrand entre le boul. Lebourgneuf et le boul. Louis-XIV en raison d'un accident impliquant deux voitures.

— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) October 10, 2022

The other driver was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but his life is not feared.

Police set up a security perimeter so that investigators and forensic technicians could analyze the scene of the collision.

Police say it appeared that the two drivers were not headed in the same direction, but the collision reconstruction will further clarify the circumstances of the crash. 

Pierre-Bertrand Boulevard was closed to traffic between Louis-XIV and Lebourgneuf boulevards in the early afternoon.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022. 

