iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman, 81, found dead in Montreal seniors' home; police open homicide probe


Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was found in a seniors' home in the Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough last Saturday. 

She was found in the Cite des Retraites N.D.F. seniors home on Pontoise Street near Beaubien Street East. 

Investigators did not consider it a homicide at the time but the case was referred to the coroner, who on Thursday referred the matter back to the SPVM for investigation as a homicide.

"The coroner determined that there were in fact marks of violence on the body," said SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque. 

The woman's death is considered the 32nd homicide of the year so far in Montreal.

No arrests have been made.

With files from CTV Montreal's Max Harrold

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*