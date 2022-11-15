Woman, 89, dies after being hit by pick-up truck on Montreal street

An 89-year-old pedestrian died Tuesday after being hit by a pick-up truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough, police say.

Police said they received a 911 call at 10:10 a.m. and responded to the corner of Beaubien and Saint-Denis streets.

A police spokesperson said the driver was turning onto Saint-Denis when he struck a woman who was crossing the street. The woman was sent to hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

The 41-year-old driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene for shock.

Collision investigators were called to the scene to examine the events that led to the fatal collision.