Woman acquitted of impaired driving following crash involving ex-Habs player Zack Kassian

A legal saga involving a former Habs player ended Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

Ex-player Zack Kassian was injured in a collision in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in 2015 while riding as a passenger in his SUV, driven by a woman named Alison de Courcy-Ireland.

On Monday, a judge acquitted her of impaired driving because the prosecution took too long to disclose all of its evidence.

The collision marked the end of Kassian's tenure with the Habs.

He was intoxicated at the time of the collision and was forced to enter into addiction treatment.

He never played a game with the Habs and was traded to the Edmonton Oilers shortly after the incident.