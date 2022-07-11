Woman and 8-year-old girl die in road accident in Laurentians town

Two victims, including an eight-year-old girl, died in a road accident Monday in Labelle, in the Laurentians, when their car went off the road.

According to information provided by the Quebec provincial police, emergency responders were called around 4:15 p.m. for a car that had swerved on Route 117 northbound at Du Curé-Labelle Blvd., at kilometre 140.

"For a reason that is still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle traveling northbound allegedly lost control, veered off the road into the median and then rolled over, and then the vehicle ended up on its roof," said police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The eight-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to hospital but also died.

Accident re-enactors were dispatched to the scene to try to understand the circumstances that led to the violent crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 11, 2022.