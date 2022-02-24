Woman arrested after mother, baby injured in head-on collision on Monteregie highway

A woman in her 30s was arrested for alleged impaired driving Thursday night after a head-on collision that sent a mother and her baby to the hospital.

The collision on Route 338 in Les Cedres, south of Vaudreuil-Dorion, happened at 8:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told CTV News.

The mother and child were in one car and their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, the SQ said.

The woman was brought to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken.

Police continue to investigate the crash.