iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman arrested after mother, baby injured in head-on collision on Monteregie highway

A mother and baby were sent to hospital on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 after a collision on Route 228 in Les Cedres. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A woman in her 30s was arrested for alleged impaired driving Thursday night after a head-on collision that sent a mother and her baby to the hospital.

The collision on Route 338 in Les Cedres, south of Vaudreuil-Dorion, happened at 8:15 p.m., a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) told CTV News.

The mother and child were in one car and their injuries are not considered life threatening. 

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, the SQ said.

The woman was brought to the hospital, where a blood sample was taken. 

Police continue to investigate the crash.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error