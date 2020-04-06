Woman arrested, charged with murder of 83-year-old man
A woman was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a man in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on March 29.
At 12:15 p.m. of that day police received a 911 call regarding an incident in a home on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near Francis St.
In the home, officers found the body of an 83-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim died of wounds caused by a blunt object.
On Monday, police identified the arrested suspect as 44-year-old Julie Loiselle.
Loiselle appeared in court and was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
