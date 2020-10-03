iHeartRadio
Woman arrested in Pointe-Claire for allegedly threatening neighbour with bow and arrow

A standoff with police occurred after a woman threatened a neighbour with a bow and arrow in Pointe-Claire Saturday Oct. 3, 2020.

A woman is in police custody after allegedly threatening a neighbour with a bow and arrow in Pointe-Claire on Saturday evening.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said they received a call at 6:35 p.m. to report the incident on Hampton Garden Ave. Police said two neighbours were engaged in a conflict when one pointed the bow and arrow at the other. The suspect then walked back inside their home.

A standoff ensued as police tried to convince the suspect to leave her home peacefully. She ultimately turned herself in and was taken to a police detention centre. 

Brabant said she may face a charge of uttering threats but didn't rule out other charges. 

Nobody was injured in the incident. 

