Woman arrested in Quebec City for selling fake Alexis Lafreniere Peewee hockey cards

Quebec City police say they have arrested a 54-year-old woman in connection with the case of fake Alexis Lafreniere hockey cards circulating online.

Last December, organizers of the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament warned of fake cards of Lafreniere from 2013 emblazoned with the tournament logo for sale on websites.

Organizers had said they came across the fake cards selling for $100 on eBay.

Police said in a statement today they arrested the suspect on Feb. 24 and that they seized many hockey cards and digital hardware following a search in connection with the investigation, which they said is ongoing.

#ARRESTATION | Le SPVQ a procédé à l'arrestation d'une personne en lien avec la contrefaçon de cartes de hockey du tournoi international de hockey Pee-wee. Voici les détails : https://t.co/45wGGcloKA pic.twitter.com/zOV7BFBirI

— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) February 26, 2021

They say it will be up to prosecutors to decide on charges.

The New York Rangers selected Lafreniere with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 world junior hockey championship in the Czech Republic and played junior hockey for the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.