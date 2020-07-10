iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman convicted of murdering her daughters will await appeal verdict at home

image.jpg

Adele Sorella, convicted of murdering her two daughters, will await the appeal of her verdict at home.

Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Mark Schrager authorized her release in a decision rendered Friday.

He imposed a long series of conditions for the 54-year-old woman, including a $25,000 bond.

On March 5, 2019, a jury found Sorella guilty of the second-degree murder of her daughters Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8.

On June 29, Judge Sophie Bourque sentenced Sorella to a life sentence, with no possibility of parole for 10 years.

After filing an appeal of her verdict, her lawyers petitioned to allow her to await the appeal verdict outside prison walls.

Justice Schrager wrote that he has no reason to doubt that Sorella will report to prison authorities if her appeal is dismissed.

He noted that she does not have a passport, that she has always respected the conditions imposed by the courts, has undergone psychotherapy and that there is nothing to suggest that she is violent.

In granting Sorella's release, Schrager said he is confident that the public's faith in the justice system will not be undermined by his decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error