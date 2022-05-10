Woman critically injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 520 in Dorval

A woman was sent to hospital in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound Hwy. 520 in Dorval, Quebec provincial police say.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. after an SUV collided with three vehicles that were stopped in traffic in the lefthand lane. The SUV had four occupants inside and was a car-sharing vehicle.

A section of the 520 was still closed as of 9 p.m. as police investigate the collision.