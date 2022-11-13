Woman dead after car plunges into Lachine Canal

A 76-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was in plunged into the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Sunday.

Montreal police (SPVM) say that about 3 p.m. Sunday, a car was seen heading northbound on Lapierre Street when it struck the guardrail and plunged into the canal near St-Patrick Street, in the LaSalle borough.

According to Montreal police, witnesses said the car was travelling at high speed when it veered off the road and into the water.

When police arrived they spotted the submerged vehicle and later discovered the woman's body..

SPVM investigators are now trying to figure out exactly what happened to lead to the crash.