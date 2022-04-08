iHeartRadio
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval

image.jpg

A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.

Laval police (SPL) received a 911 call about the incident at 8 a.m. Friday and responded to a strip mall at the corner of le Corbusier and le Carrefour boulevards

According to police spokesperson Erika Landry, the woman was walking through the parking lot of a strip mall when she was struck. She was unconscious when first responders arrived on scene. 

The woman's death was pronounced on the scene.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was sent to hospital to be treated for shock.

No charges have been laid as the police continue to investigate the collision. 

