Woman dies after crash sends SUV into Montreal's frozen Lachine Canal

image.jpg

A woman in her 70s has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into the Lachine Canal in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Montreal fire department (SIM) spokesperson Alain Laflamme confirmed that a collision between two vehicles on Saint-Patrick Street, near Dollard Avenue, resulted in the SUV being thrown through the ice.

A man, also in his 70s, and a woman were in the vehicle when it cracked through the ice, but it did not fully submerge as water levels on the canal are currently less than a foot deep.

Laflamme says a SIM technical team, as well as a nautical team, worked together to pull the two people from the frozen canal.

The man was transported to hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

