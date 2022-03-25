iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman dies after residential fire in Laval

Incendie Laval file photo. SOURCE Association des Pompiers de Laval

Firefighters say a woman has died after a fire in a residential building in Laval's Pont-Viau district Friday afternoon.

The Laval fire service was called to a two-storey building at 534 Cousineau St. at 12:26 p.m. after the fire broke out.

Crews found a woman believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 in her bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Laval Fire Chief Vincent Mercier.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the cause is still under investigation.

Mercier said Laval police are investigating. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error