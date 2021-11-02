Woman dies in fire in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal

A woman was killed in a fire on Tuesday at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Montérégie.

Emergency services were called around 1:45 p.m., reported Quebec provincial police.

The firefighters "quickly" realized an inanimate person was present in the residence, said Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, a spokesperson for the police.

They started resuscitation maneuvers. The victim was taken to hospital in "very critical" condition, but was pronounced dead within hours.

There is no indication that other people were in the residence during the fire, said Bilodeau.

The fire was brought under control quickly. The neighboring residences were evacuated as a precaution. They were able to return to their homes a few hours later.

A fire technician and an investigator were dispatched to the scene at the end of the afternoon to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021.