Woman fighting for life after fire in east-end Montreal retirement home

A woman is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire in a retirement home in east-end Montreal on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the fire, at a facility in Anjou, around 5 p.m. It's near the corner of Joseph-Renault and Yves Prévost boulevards.

Police still said at 9 p.m. that they feared for the woman's life.

They said they didn't yet know the cause of the fire but believe it may have started in an apartment. The investigation has been turned over to the arson squad.