Woman found dead, baby injured at Mont-St-Hilaire, Que. home

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a woman in her thirties was found dead and a baby injured inside a home in Mont-Saint-Hilaire Thursday afternoon.

The SQ identified the woman as Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, 34, from Mont Saint-Hilaire on Friday morning.

Police from the Richelieu intermunicipal police were called to the scene on Joseph-Elzéar-Bernier St. at 2 p.m. The file was then transferred to the SQ.

The SQ said police found a child under age one at the scene who was taken to hospital, but the child’s life is not in danger. The SQ could not confirm the baby's precise age and gender.

Police could not say if there are any suspects in the investigation so far, or whether the killing was the result of domestic violence.

The mayor of Mont-Saint-Hilaire issued a statement on the tragedy Thursday night.

"I am filled with a deep sense of sadness. At this time, all my thoughts are with the family," said Marc-André Guertin. "Violence is a complex issue, let's all be united and make sure to denounce any abusive and threatening act or behavior."

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel also addressed the incident on Twitter.

Je suis choqué par le drame au Mont Saint-Hilaire. Mes pensées sont avec le poupon ainsi qu’avec la famille de la victime. Je vais suivre attentivement la suite de l’enquête.

"I'm shocked by the tragedy at Mont-Saint-Hilaire. My thoughts are with the baby and the victim's family. I'm following the investigation closely," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press.