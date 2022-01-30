Woman found dead in her apartment Saturday afternoon, police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment Saturday afternoon.

SPVM spokesperson Julien Levesque said police received a call for a wellness check on a woman in her 60s, who a friend could not contact.

Officers arrived at her apartment on Chambord St. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough and found her unconscious.

"She, sadly, was pronounced dead on site," said Levesque.

A 61-year-old was also on the scene and taken to a police station to speak with investigators.

"They want to understand what happened exactly," said Levesque. "At this time, he's considered an important witness."

The investigation is ongoing including determining whether her death was caused by a criminal act, accident, suicide or another scenario.

"During the week we will possibly be able to have more details," said Levesque.