iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman found dead in Montreal apartment; major crime investigating

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal police say the major crime unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment Monday afternoon. 

Police say they received a 911 call around 5 p.m. and responded to an apartment on Birnam Street near the intersection of Saint-Roch Street, in the Park Extension neighbourhood. 

The woman was reported as unconscious but later pronounced dead on scene after first responders arrived. Police have not released any information about the victim's identity or the circumstances of her death. 

No arrests have been made while the investigation is ongoing. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error