Woman found dead in Montreal apartment; major crime investigating

Montreal police say the major crime unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment Monday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call around 5 p.m. and responded to an apartment on Birnam Street near the intersection of Saint-Roch Street, in the Park Extension neighbourhood.

The woman was reported as unconscious but later pronounced dead on scene after first responders arrived. Police have not released any information about the victim's identity or the circumstances of her death.

No arrests have been made while the investigation is ongoing.