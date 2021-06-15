iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman found killed in Quebec City home, suspect turns himself in

image.jpg

A woman was found dead in a Quebec City home early Tuesday morning after what appears to have been a dispute between a couple.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) states it received a 911 call at 2 a.m. about the fight.

When officers arrived, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her 50s in an apartment in the Limoilou borough.

Investigators, forensic technicians and a dog handler were deployed to analyze the scene.

Officers say the body bore traces of violence.

Two hours later, authorities say a man in his 30s, initially considered to be an important witness, showed up at a local police station.

After speaking with investigators, he was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2021.

Newsletters

The Breaking News Alert, insider info on promotions and contests, and special offers from our partners. Sign-up today!

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error