Woman hospitalized after alleged assault in Drummondville; 70-year-old man arrested

A woman was injured Sunday morning after an altercation in an apartment building in Drummondville, Quebec.

Drummondville police officers were contacted around 7:45 a.m. regarding a woman who was seriously injured in an apartment on Cyr St.

The woman was transported to the hospital, but there is no fear for her life, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

A 70-year-old man was apprehended at the scene by police and was also taken to hospital, where he is still being treated.

The SQ would not comment further on what may have caused the dispute, as the individual has not yet been interviewed by police.

The SQ's Major Crimes Investigation Service is now in charge of the investigation, which is continuing at the scene.

Police may interview several witnesses since it is an apartment building.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, here are some available resources:

SOS violence conjugale (1-800-363-9010)

Your neighbourhood CLSC (Info-santé: 811)

Crime Victim Assistance Centre (1-866-532-2822)

Assistance aux femmes (514-270-8291)

Shield of Athena (514-274-8117 or 1-877-274-8117)

Find the nearest shelter at Women's Shelters Canada

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2021.