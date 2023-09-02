Woman in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on Que. highway

A woman is in critical condition after she was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 40 in the Repentigny, Que. area mid-day Saturday.

The collision occurred when she was travelling eastbound near Brien Blvd., said Quebec police spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

According to our initial information, one driver was unable to stop or reduce his speed as traffic ahead of him had slowed down," she said. “He then collided with the three vehicles in front of him, including a motorcycle.”

Authorities say it was a passenger on the motorcycle who was injured.

“She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” said Brochu-Joubert.

A collision investigator was expected to attend the scene later Saturday. In the meantime, a section of Highway 40 is closed to traffic from de la Rochelle Blvd.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2023