iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash on Que. highway


Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen on April 17, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A woman is in critical condition after she was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Highway 40 in the Repentigny, Que. area mid-day Saturday.

The collision occurred when she was travelling eastbound near Brien Blvd., said Quebec police spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

According to our initial information, one driver was unable to stop or reduce his speed as traffic ahead of him had slowed down," she said. “He then collided with the three vehicles in front of him, including a motorcycle.”

Authorities say it was a passenger on the motorcycle who was injured.

“She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition,” said Brochu-Joubert.

A collision investigator was expected to attend the scene later Saturday. In the meantime, a section of Highway 40 is closed to traffic from de la Rochelle Blvd.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 2, 2023 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*