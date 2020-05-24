iHeartRadio
Woman in critical condition after armed assault in Brossard

A file photo of a Longueuil police cruiser.

Police are investigating an armed assault that took place at a Brossard home on Croissant Rochelle Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.

“We fear for her life,” Agent Melanie Mercille, spokesperson for Longueuil Police (SPAL), told CTV News. 

The suspect is a man in his twenties who was arrested on-site.

