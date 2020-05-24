Woman in critical condition after armed assault in Brossard
Police are investigating an armed assault that took place at a Brossard home on Croissant Rochelle Street around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in critical condition.
“We fear for her life,” Agent Melanie Mercille, spokesperson for Longueuil Police (SPAL), told CTV News.
The suspect is a man in his twenties who was arrested on-site.
Latest Audio
-
TOM MULCAIR: why is the government waiting for the other shoe to drop?TOM MULCAIR: why is the government waiting for the other shoe to drop?
-
-