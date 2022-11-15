Woman in critical condition after car crashes into Laval grocery store

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a car collided with her before crashing into a grocery store in Laval Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics received a 911 call at 4:15 p.m. and responded to the Metro store on de l'Avenir Boulevard in the city's Laval-des-Rapides sector.

A woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Urgences-santé spokesperson Benjamin Dansereaux.

Paramedics treated two other people at the scene but they did not require hospitalization, he said.

Laval police could not be immediately reached for further details about the collision.