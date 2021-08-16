iHeartRadio
Woman in critical condition after domestic assault, spouse charged

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man has been charged with choking his spouse and aggravated assault after being arrested Sunday.

The victim, a 56-year-old woman, remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois said the man was arrested around 6 p.m. Sunday evening in the NDG borough after a domestic assault.

The 51-year-old man was arrested, charged in court later in the eveing, and released on conditions.

Comtois said a child was present in the apartment but was unharmed.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her upper body, Comtois said.

The suspect will be back in court on Sept. 10.

In 2021, 14 women in Quebec have been killed in domestic violence acts. 

