Woman in critical condition after possible drunk driving incident in Quebec

A Quebec woman is in critical condition after being involved in what may have been an accident caused by drunk driving.

According to early information provided by police, the woman was the passenger of a vehicle which swerved off the road Friday evening in Drummondville.

The crash occurred at 7:00 p.m. on Hemming Road. Two people were reportedly in the car.

"According to the first findings, a motorist traveling south on Hemming Road would have lost control in a turn, and the vehicle would have rolled several times,'' said Sergeant Hélène Nepton, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The woman in her 30s had to be extracted from the wreckage after suffering serious injuries. Her condition was still considered critical on Saturday morning, according to Sergeant Nepton.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital for serious injuries, but his life is not in danger.

"He was arrested by the police for driving with abilities impaired by alcohol. ... A blood sample was requested from the hospital, '' said the SQ spokesperson.

SQ officers remained on the scene Saturday morning to investigate the incident.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Oct. 2, 2021.