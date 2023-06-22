iHeartRadio
Woman in her 20s fatally hit by truck in Saint-Michel


A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a truck in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough on June 22, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

A woman in her 20s is dead after being hit by a truck in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday afternoon.

The woman was walking at the corner of Belair Street and 22nd Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. when the truck made a turn and hit her, said Montreal police (SPVM).

The victim died on scene.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, did not suffer any major injuries and is not facing charges at this time, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

