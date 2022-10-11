Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by vehicle in Quebec City

Police say a woman in her 80s died Monday afternoon in Quebec City after she was struck by a vehicle on Sainte-Foy Street.

According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), emergency services were called around 5:20 p.m. to assist the woman on Sainte-Foy Street near Beauregard Street.

First responders arrived on the scene to provide first aid to the victim, who had significant injuries. She was then transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a man in his 20s, was travelling westbound on Sainte-Foy when he collided with the pedestrian.

Chemin Sainte-Foy, between Beauregard Street and Robert-Bourassa Highway, was closed to traffic so that investigators and forensic identification technicians could reconstruct the collision and establish the cause.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 10, 2022.