Woman injured after gunshots fired into car in Little Burgundy neighbourhood

A 22-year-old woman was injured by shards of glass after a gunshot was fired at the windshield of the vehicle she was in on Sunday night.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the victim was inside a car parked on Dominion Street, near Quesnel Street in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Police received a 911 call at 10:25 p.m. and were told a vehicle had crossed the intersection as a suspect fired a shot that struck the windshield of the parked car. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A safety perimeter was set up to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.

A shell casing was found on the ground and witnesses are being interviewed by police.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2021.