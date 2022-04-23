Woman issued over $2,600 in tickets for driving over 230 KM/H without her lights on at 3 a.m.

A 26-year-old woman is looking at fines totalling over $2,500 and a week without her driver's licence after getting clocked going over 230 KM/H at 3 a.m. without her headlights on.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say that officers out of Laval intercepted a vehicle on Highway 15 southbound in Boisbriand early Saturday morning going 238 KM/H in a 100-zone.

The Laval driver was issued a $2,476 ticket and 30 demerit points for speeding and a $173 ticket for driving at night without turning on the headlights.

Her driver's licence was suspended for seven days.