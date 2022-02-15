Woman killed in head-on collision on Montreal's Highway 25

A motorist was killed early Tuesday morning in the east end of Montreal in a violent head-on collision on Highway 25 southbound.

The age and identity of the woman had not yet been released a few hours after the tragedy.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the driver of a pickup truck pulling a trailer on Highway 25 northbound lost control at approximately 7 a.m. before crossing the median and colliding with the sport utility vehicle (SUV) that the victim was driving southbound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was not injured but was transported to the hospital as a precaution. He will be questioned later in the day by SQ investigators who report no injuries.

The SQ is investigating several hypotheses to explain why the truck crossed the median. However, the possibilities of impaired driving and slippery roadway have been ruled out.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 15, 2022.