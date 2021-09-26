iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman reported missing in Montreal's Île-Bizard —Sainte-Geneviève borough

Hélène Guilbault, 60, has white skin, blue eyes, brown hair, weighs about 90 pounds (41 kilograms), and stands at five feet (1.52 metres). Image source: SPVM

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Hélène Guilbault, 60, has white skin, blue eyes, brown hair, weighs about 90 lbs (41 kilograms), and stands at five feet (1.52 metres).

She wears prescription glasses and speaks both English and French.

She was last seen on Sept. 25 at around 1:30 a.m. on Mercier Street in the Île-Bizard —Sainte-Geneviève borough. Her family fears for her safety.

She is likely wearing a gray North Face coat, dark pants, and turquoise running shoes.

Guilbault is known to spend time in Eugène-Dostie park on Île-Bizard.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error