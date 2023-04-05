iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman's dead body discovered in Anjou dumpster, Montreal police investigating


A woman's lifeless body was discovered in a dumpster in Montreal's Anjou borough on April 5, 2023. (Vanessa Lee/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman's body was found in a garbage container in the Anjou borough.

A 911 call around 8 a.m. prompted police to respond to Place de la Malicorne near Nantaise Avenue, where they found a 55-year-old woman, who was deceased.

"For the moment, there are not any traces of violence on the body," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Police remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error