Woman's death in Longueuil hospital on Montreal's South Shore now the subject of a police investigation

A woman's death on March 25 at the Chareles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore is now the subject of a police investigation.

The Longueuil Police Service (SPAL) says it was contacted by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Centre, and at the end of the day on Tuesday, police said they had begun meeting with people who may have had contact with the victim to try to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The victim is believed to be a woman in her 50s.

The SPAL says it is unable to say more at this time because of confidentiality issues related to the deceased.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.