iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Woman's death in Longueuil hospital on Montreal's South Shore now the subject of a police investigation

Charles LeMoyne Hospital (CTV Montreal/Jacques Poitras)

A woman's death on March 25 at the Chareles-Le Moyne Hospital in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore is now the subject of a police investigation.

The Longueuil Police Service (SPAL) says it was contacted by the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Centre, and at the end of the day on Tuesday, police said they had begun meeting with people who may have had contact with the victim to try to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The victim is believed to be a woman in her 50s.

The SPAL says it is unable to say more at this time because of confidentiality issues related to the deceased.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error