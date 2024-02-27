Woman's death in Quebec City after weekend house fire ruled a homicide: police

Quebec City police say the death of a woman who was found unresponsive after a house fire over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Police say 42-year-old Joëlle Lapointe was killed and the exact cause of death will be determined after investigators receive autopsy results.

Lapointe was found unresponsive in the basement of a semi-detached home in the provincial capital's Loretteville sector around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

First responders were unable to revive her and she was declared dead on site.

Fire commissioner investigators deemed the blaze suspect and contacted police.

Police say anyone with information about the death should contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.