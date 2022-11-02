Woman seriously injured after assault in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; man arrested

A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted in a Saint-Hyacinthe residence, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

According to provincial police (SQ), a male suspect has been arrested and will be questioned later in the day.

The woman was transported to hospital where her condition is considered stable.

The SQ says a 911 call was made shortly before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived at the apartment on Saint-Dominique Street, the police located the injured woman and the suspect.

There were reports of at least one child on the scene, which has not been confirmed by police.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and the suspect is yet to be confirmed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2022.