Woman seriously injured after colliding with snowplow on Highway 20

(File photo)

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured when her car collided with the back of a snow plow on Saturday.

The Surete du Quebec said they received a call at 12:40 p.m. about the collision on Highway 20's eastbound lanes, near St-Jean-de-Port-Joli in Chaudieres-Appalaches.

An SQ spokesperson said that for an unknown reason, the woman's car collided with the snowplow, which was clearing snow from the highway shoulder.

The woman was alone in her vehicle and was taken to hospital, but her life is not in danger.  

