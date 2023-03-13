iHeartRadio
Woman seriously injured in collision between pedestrian and vehicle in Montreal


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the corner of Papineau Avenue and Henri-Bourrassa Boulevard.

Montreal police say the woman was unconscious when she was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The vehicle was heading westbound on Henri-Bourrassa Boulevard before hitting the woman who was crossing southbound, just before Papineau Avenue.

She was between two intersections where there is no crosswalk.

The driver told police he did not see the woman. He stopped at the scene and suffered a nervous shock.

The investigation is ongoing.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 13, 2023.

