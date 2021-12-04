Woman shot and injured in Côte Saint-Luc residence 'didn't know why'

A woman was hit by a bullet while sitting near a window in her Côte Saint-Luc residence at around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The 50-year-old woman says "she didn't know why she was targetted," if she was targetted at all, according to a police spokesperson.

Media Relations Officer Jean-Raphaël Bergeron says police are trying to determine whether the shooter meant to hit the woman, or her building, or if it had been an accident. Officers are looking at video surveillance captured near the Macdonald Ave. residence as part of their investigation.

The victim was injured in her lower body. She was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.