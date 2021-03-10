iHeartRadio
Woman struck by SUV crossing an intersection in Montreal, no major injuries

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 55-year-old woman is in the hospital recovering after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Julien Levesque said officers responded after an accident at 6:30 a.m. at the Ste. Catherine St. and Guy St. intersection.

Levesque said an SUV heading east on Ste. Catherine was turning left onto Guy St. northbound when the woman was hit.

"Everyone's alright, but the pedestrian was sent to the hospital," said Levesque.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, spoke to investigators after the accident and sustained no injuries. 

