Woman struck by vehicle while crossing street in Montreal, driver arrested

Montreal police (SPVM) analyze the scene where a 25-year-old woman was struck by a car and is now in critical condition. (John R. Kennedy)

A woman was trying to cross a Montreal street and hit by a vehicle. She is in critical condition in the hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a 911 call around 4 a.m. prompted officers to dispatch to the corner of St. Jacques St. and St. Pierre Ave. in the Ville-Marie borough.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a car driven by a 22-year-old male who fled the scene.

"The suspect vehicle was quickly intercepted," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she remains, and the man was arrested.

He will be met by investigators later today.

The scene was protected for analysis, and the police investigation is ongoing. 

