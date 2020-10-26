iHeartRadio
Woman taken to hospital after falling into a hole on Pie IX Bridge

The Montreal fire department took part in a rescue mission late Sunday night when a woman wandered into a construction zone on the Pie IX bridge and fell into a hole. 

The department said a group of youth were walking south on the bridge's pedestrian path when they decided to venture past the barricades of a construction zone.

A young woman who was intoxicated fell into a hole used for construction workers to access beneath the bridge. 

"She fell between 15 and 18 feet," the fire department said. "She injured her ankle and she had chest pains." 

The woman was taken to hospital by Urgences-Sante after being removed from the hole with ropes. 

