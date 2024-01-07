iHeartRadio
Woman who died in the fatal bus crash in New York was from Montreal: police


This still image from WTEN-TV video shows emergency response personnel at the site of a roll over bus accident on the Adirondack Northway, in the town of Lake George, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks, New York State Police said. (WTEN-TV via AP)

New York State Police released the name of the Montrealer who died when a bus crashed on Interstate 87 southbound on Friday.

Police say Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, 74, of Montreal, died when the Skyway Coach Line tour bus she was on travelling from Montreal crashed around 12:50 p.m. in Lake George, New York.

Another passenger was airlifted to the Albany Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Police did not give further information on any other passengers and said none will be released.

There were 23 individuals on the bus, including the driver, police say, and 10 other passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact police headquarters at 518-783-3211. 

