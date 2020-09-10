Woman whose body was found in Nun's Island garage was murdered: police

The 57-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle on Monday evening in Nuns' Island was the victim of a murder, police have determined.

Montreal police said Thursday that the autopsy performed on the woman's body showed that she died of injuries caused by the use of physical force. They didn't provide more details on her cause of death.

Earlier this week, they said her body showed "traces of violence."

The woman was found in the indoor parking lot of a condo tower where she was staying. Her family, worried after not hearing from her, went to the lot to look for her car and found her body inside.

No suspect has been arrested yet in connection with the case, police said.

It is Montreal's 15th homicide this year.