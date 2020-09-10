Woman whose body was found in Nun's Island garage was murdered: police
The 57-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle on Monday evening in Nuns' Island was the victim of a murder, police have determined.
Montreal police said Thursday that the autopsy performed on the woman's body showed that she died of injuries caused by the use of physical force. They didn't provide more details on her cause of death.
Earlier this week, they said her body showed "traces of violence."
The woman was found in the indoor parking lot of a condo tower where she was staying. Her family, worried after not hearing from her, went to the lot to look for her car and found her body inside.
No suspect has been arrested yet in connection with the case, police said.
It is Montreal's 15th homicide this year.
Latest Audio
-
Dr. Labos: Should we be concerned with the safety of an eventual vaccine?Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken Connors for the Sunday Morning House Call See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Montreal finishes 2nd on a list of 20 North American cities. So what did we do?Robert Soroka, professor at John Molson School of Business, joins Weekends with Ken to let us know on what list does our city rank 2nd on. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Bill Brownstein: New show on HBO that you can't miss!The Montreal Gazette's Bill Brownstein joins the show to talk about a new show on HBO. Also, what is Amy Shumer up to? And Ken and Bill talk Godfather Part 3 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.