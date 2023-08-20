iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn


image.jpg

A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.

"I love coming to the Burgundy Lion for team England matches. Whether it be the women's team, the men's team -- it's kind of the home for team England in Montreal," pubgoer Maegan Cowling told CTV News.

For the lone Spain fan in the room, it was undoubtedly a happy morning.

"I did a little -- quietly -- a little fist bump," said Alberto Calero with a laugh, recalling the moment La Roja's victory over the Lionesses became clear.

Spain beat England 1-0 thanks to left-back Olga Carmona. The match at Stadium Australia marks Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.

Given the time difference in Sydney, Sunday's final was one of the few games shown at the Burgundy Lion this cup.

"We had a hard time showing as many games as we could, based on the hour and geography of where these matches were being played," said co-owner Paul Desbaillets.

Despite the early hour, fans like Amita Kumari say the atmosphere was electric:

"Not as many people as you'd get in a back home [in England], but it was nice to get the opportunity to watch it amongst people also cheering on England and people who could feel the game as we did."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*