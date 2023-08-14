iHeartRadio
Work resumes on Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel after mould complaints


La Fontaine Tunnel. SOURCE: MTQ

Work will resume on Montreal's Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel Monday after it was paused due to mould detection.

In a press release, the Transport Ministry said workers will wear N95 masks when in the affected area, "pending the application of a specific cleaning protocol."

A stoppage was initiated on Aug. 1 after workers expressed concerns about mould detected in the tunnel's service corridor, between the two circulation tubes. 

"Analyses were carried out and measures were implemented by" by the project's contractor, Renouveau La Fontaine, in collaboration with Quebec's work safety board (CNESST) and public health experts, the ministry said.

"At present, it is too early to comment on the possible repercussions of the work stoppage on the tunnel schedule," the release states.

Construction work on the tunnel, which connects Montreal to the South Shore, began in July 2020 and is scheduled to finish in 2026.  

