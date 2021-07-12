iHeartRadio
Worker, 73, dies after fall during painting job in Waterloo, Que.

A Surete du Quebec police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

A 73-year-old man was killed in a workplace accident Monday in the city of Waterloo, in Quebec's Montérégie region. 

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) from the MRC de La Haute-Yamaska detachment were notified around 3:15 p.m. about an incident that had just occurred on de la Montagne Street, where one person was seriously injured.

"A man was working on a painting job on a boom lift and, according to the first information, the bucket tipped over and the victim ended up on the ground," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

"An investigator from the Sûreté du Québec, in collaboration with the CNESST, is trying to establish the causes and circumstances of this event," said Sgt.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately disclosed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 12, 2021. 

