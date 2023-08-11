iHeartRadio
Worker at Montreal water treatment plant critically injured after dramatic fall


The Jean-R. Marcotte wastewater treatment station in Montreal, pictured on Aug. 11, 2023. (CTV News/Matt Grillo)

A worker was critically injured early Friday morning after falling dozens of feet at a Montreal wastewater treatment plant.

According to paramedics, a man in his 40s plummeted between 30 and 35 feet at the Jean-R. Marcotte treatment station in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. Specialized equipment was reportedly used to retrieve the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Quebec's safety board, the CNESSST, said its inspectors were on site Friday morning to assess the circumstances of the event. 

"The CNESST has issued a decision. Inspectors have prohibited further work in the building to ensure that work methods are safe," reads a statement sent to CTV News. 

